Veteran 9News Queensland anchor Andrew “Lofty” Lofthouse is retiring after nearly two decades with the network. The beloved anchor, who has spent 16 of his 17 years at Channel Nine presenting alongside Melissa Downes, announced his departure from the network Monday, citing health issues.

“I’ve been in the business a long time. I’ve done a heck of a lot with Nine,” Lofthouse said in a statement shared by 9News online and Downes on-air. “It’s been an amazing privilege and a wonderful experience with the best in the business. And of course, our incredible viewers who make it all worthwhile.”

Lofthouse went on to reveal that he is “currently dealing with a bit of a health issue.” The broadcaster, who has not been seen on TV since Nov. 1, per the Courier Mail, did not share further details, but said “now is a good time for me to pull back and slow down a little after a dream career. Thanks for watching!”

Lofthouse has been anchoring the Sunshine State’s news bulletins for the past 17 years. He first joined Nine News in a weekend presenting role in 2009 and moved to the weekday spotlight a year later. He has spent the majority of his time at Channel News at Downes’ side, the pair delivering some of Queenslands’ biggest stories, including the devastating floods of 2011 and 2022, as well as live coverage from the Cyclone Yasi impact zone, the aftermath of the Christchurch earthquake, and the Pairs Olympics.

An emotional Downes called her co-anchor a “gentlemen of the TV news business,” adding that Lofthouse “is incredibly passionate about quality journalism, taking an interest in every story in our bulletin. Lofty is so much more than just a colleague, he’s one of my closest friends and I’m so incredibly grateful for the 16 years we shared on the 9News desk.”

The Monday night bulletin, during which Downes struggled to hold back tears and said she “thought I would at least get through the intro,” ended with a montage of Lofthouse’s storied career and included a recorded video of the journalist reading his statement.

Confirming Lofthouse’s departure, 9News Queensland News Director Brendan Hockings said: “Lofty is a rare gem and an exceptional talent. For someone so respected, he is also so humble. He is the journo who offers to carry the tripod. The colleague who makes you a cuppa. The news anchor who doesn’t see himself as any more than part of the team. The example he has set as a newsman is the gold standard. He is rare, he is loved and he is forever Nine Queensland. We wish him our love and support as he navigates this next period.”

Following Lofthouse’s departure, Channel 9 said Downes will continue to present 9News Queensland solo. A co-presenter will be announced at a later time.