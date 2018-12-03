Magic Johnson’s Daughter Elisa Flees Armed Home Invasion in AirBNB Incident

Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elisa, narrowly escaped a home invasion in Los Angeles this weekend according to a report by TMZ.

The 23-year-old was staying in an Airbnb in the San Fernando Valley when the break-in occured. Two armed men allegedly pushed into the residence early on Sunday, threatening 10 other people who were in the house. Meanwhile, Johnson heard the altercation from the bedroom where she was staying, and found her way out.

Johnson reportedly made it to a sliding glass door on the back of the house, as the other residents were pushed around by the intruders. She slipped out and ran down the street, where she was safe.

Back at the house, the intruders reportedly left everyone unharmed as they handed over their valuables. In total, the two of them stole an estimated $40,000 worth of goods, incuding jewelry, cash and electronics.

So far, the Los Angeles Police Department has not responded to requests for comment on the case. Us Weekly reached out to them as well as Airbnb for statements. The room-renting app did offer a quote on crime in its residences.

“There have been over 400 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings and negative incidents are extremely rare,” it said. “We are urgently investigating this incident and are reaching out to our community members and local law enforcement to better understand what happened.”

Johnson, for her part, seemed grateful simply to have gotten through the predicament unscathed. She posted on her Instagram Story later on Sunday, writing: “God is so good.”

Elisa Johnson works as a model, with some big connections and promotions to her name. She is even on board for Khloe Kardashian’s Good American denim brand, among other things.

Johnson is the daughter of basketball legend Magic Johnson and his wife, Earlitha “Cookie” Johnson. The two have been together for 27 years, and they share another child named E.J. Johnson. E.J. stars on an E! series called EJNYC.

Magic Johnson has another son, Andre, who is 37 years old. Andre comes from Magic Johnson’s previous relationship with Melissa Mitchell. The 59-year-old NBA legend is perhaps best known for bringing The United States a better understanding of HIV and the AIDS virus.

Johnson revealed that he was HIV-positive in 1991. At the time, Cookie was pregnant, though both she and E.J. were found to be HIV-negative. Johnson admitted in subsequent interviews that he likely contracted the virus from his promiscuous lifestyle as a touring NBA player. He and Cookie adopted Elisa a few years later.