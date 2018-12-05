Madonna Starts Drama With Lady Gaga in Fiery Instagram Post

Madonna is kickstarting her longstanding feud with Lady Gaga once again.

The pop icon seemed to criticize Gaga for her comments while campaigning for an Oscar for her role on A Star is Born.

Madonna released a shady comment after months of a viral video of Gaga repeatedly saying at A Star is Born press tour stops different variations of the phrase: “There can be 100 people in a room and 99 of them don’t believe in you, but all it takes is one and it just changes your whole life.”

Madonna took to Instagram in a now deleted post to her Story of herself being interviewed back in the 1980’s where she said: “If there are 100 people in a room and 99 say they liked it, I only remember the one person who didn’t.”

The singer then posted an image of herself to her Instagram, writing on the caption “Don’t F-k with Me Monday,” which got her fans riled up wondering if she was taking a swipe at Lady Gaga.

“For all the 11-year-old Gaga fans, just Foogle ‘Single White Female,’ then you’ll understand why Madonna is likely upset,” one fan wrote, as noted by Page Six.

Another fired back, “You’re a little old for games, your sentences are not catalogued, much less protected by copyright.”

“[Madonna] has ALWAYS been exceptionally needy (and greedy mind you). Gaga’s quote is the exact opposite,” one user wrote. “It’s a shame to see Madonna acting out to remain relevant but she deleted the post so maybe she saw her immaturity for what it was. It’s Oscar time so there is also bound to be some jealousy at stake seeing Madonna has never had any talent as (an) actress. I think she’s amazing at what she does but she isn’t a singer or an actress but definitely a forward thinker and very smart businesswoman and that’s a talent.”

Madonna and Gaga’s feud has been the subject of speculation for many years now.

Back in 2012, Madonna said in an interview: “I certainly think [Gaga] references me a lot in her work.” Also calling the Gaga song “Born This Way” “reductive.”

“When I heard [‘Born This Way’] on the radio… I said, ‘That sounds very familiar,’” she said at the time. The tune had been compared to “Express Yourself” when it first came out.

In 2016, Gaga said in an interview, “Madonna and I are very different… I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”

Their feud seems to go through its ups and downs as Madonna said in 2012 of Gaga, “I love her.”

And in Lady Gaga’s 2017 Netflix documentary she stated of the pop icon, “I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me.”