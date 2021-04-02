Madonna Bares All in Topless Photo Amid Photoshop Speculation

✖

Madonna isn't holding much back in her latest Instagram post. The 62-year-old shared a quick topless snap of her as she posed for the camera with a stone-faced modelesque face and her long blonde hair covered much of her body. As she tackles some photoshop rumors, the star left a vague caption underneath the flick. "Why do I have to Explain Everything........," she asked. She also shared a rabbit emoji, which seems to be a nod to the upcoming Easter holiday.

It's unclear as to what the pop star meant by her question, but since she's been publicly accused of photoshopping her head onto another woman's body, fans are speculating the message might be in response. The photoshop allegations began last month after a woman named Amelia Goldie released a TikTok video in which she claims the star took a photo of her head and cropped it onto Goldie's body. Goldie shared the two photos side-by-side, one from a magazine showed Madonna in an identical outfit and pose to hers, including a Joy Division T-shirt, houndstooth-pattern skirt, and black platform heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

"I [would] definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" Goldie told Buzzfeed, when asked how she'd respond if Madonna (whom she claims to be a big fan of) ever reached out to her. "I think if you're going to play somebody else's body off as your own, they deserve to be mentioned. But no hard feelings!" she added.

Madonna has yet to respond publicly to the situation. It seems the "Vogue" singer has been too busy being bitten by the love bug. In some of her recent posts, she's shared some more intimate looks into her relationship with her rumored 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. A new video shows the two surrounded by smoke as they pose together. The suspected couple also swapped spit in a few sensual kisses throughout the footage, which was set to the tune of "Vanity" by Aftertheparty. A rep for Madonna has not disclosed the nature of the two's relationship.