‘Mad Men’ Star Makes Red Carpet Appearance With Rarely-Seen 13-Year-Old Son

Mad Men star January Jones surprised crowds when she made a rare public appearance next to her son.

Jones keeps any and all details of her son, 13-year-old Xander Dane, very private. She has still never disclosed the identity of his father, telling the New York Times in 2013 “that’s my son’s business. It’s not the public’s business.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The mother-and-son duo posed for photographers at the 18th annual SeaChange Summer Party in Laguna Beach, California on July 26. In the photos, the young Xander is almost the same height as his mother. A post on Jones’ Instagram revealed the party was for the 23rd birthday of Oceana, a nonprofit organization focused on ocean conservation.

“Sharks are my 2nd favorite animal. They’re iconic, powerful, and essential to the health of our oceans. But they’re also under threat,” she wrote in the post. “That’s why I’ve been a longtime supporter of @oceana who campaigns to protect sharks and keep our oceans healthy.”

As mentioned, Jones is intently focused on her son’s privacy, but she does post him every so often—like on his 12th birthday, when she posted a video of him dancing outside the restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

“Happy Birthday to my child, So proud to be yours, Couldn’t love you more,” she wrote.