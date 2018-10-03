Machine Gun Kelly Crew’s Attack on Actor Caught on Surveillance Video

It was reported in September that rapper Machine Gun Kelly crew’s attacked an actor in Atlanta, and now surveillance video reveals the whole thing was caught on camera.

TMZ reports that the footage shows G-Rod — the actor, who reportedly called Kelly a “p—” for comments the rapper allegedly made about Eminem’s daughter — being attacked by a group of men identified as Kelly’s crew.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fight takes place a couple of hours after the initial confrontation, with G-Rod preparing to square off with about three or four guys when a very large man runs up behind him and body slams him on the ground.

At that point, the security footage shows all of the men beating a kicking G-Rod while he is down. According to TMZ, two of them have reportedly been identified, with one named Slim and the other named R00K.

G-Rod filed charges and an investigation has been underway, but he previously said that he would drop the charges if Kelly agreed to fight him one-on-one in a UFC octagon ring.

Regarding the new footage that has surfaced, G-Rod had some choice words for Kelly. “Real f—ing manly of this B—,” he fired off. “Tell him I’ll take him plus 1 of his goons to get him to my weight class!!! And I’ll drop all charges!! MGP—.”

Kelly’s beef with G-Rod clearly stems from his issues with Eminem, whom it’s also clear G-Rod sides with. Eminem took a verbal jab at Kelly on his newest album — Kamikaze — and then Kelly fired back with a diss track, “Rap Devil.”

One of the explanations for why Eminem supposedly had it out for Kelly was because the young rapper was quoted as calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie “hot as f—” on Twitter a while back — though, Eminem says that’s not the whole reason.

“The reason that I dissed him is actually a lot more petty than that. The reason I dissed him… First he said, ‘I’m the greatest rapper alive since my fave rapper banned me from Shade 45 [Eminem’s Sirius XM rap channel].’ I could give a f— about your career. You think I actually f—in’ think about you? Do you know how many f—in’ rappers that are better than you? You’re not even in the conversation,” the Detroit rapper said in an interview.

Eminem eventually hit back with his own diss track, “Killshot.” Kelly had commented on the track publicly, but does not appear to have released a second, follow-up diss track.