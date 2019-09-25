Mac Miller: Second Man Arrested in Connection to Rapper’s Death

A second man was arrested in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, who died of a fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine overdose in September 2018. Police in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, said they arrested Ryan Reavis, 36, after searching his home, according to the Arizona Republic. Officers discovered a physician’s prescription pad, prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana along with firearms, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition.

Reavis reportedly faces fraud charges along with drug and gun possession charges. Police did not say how Reavis is directly connected to Miller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reavis’ arrest comes a few weeks after another man, Cameron James Pettit, was arrested and accused of selling Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, a powerful narcotic meant to treat severe pain in proper dosages but is far more potent than other narcotics.

Text messages between Pettit and Miller revealed in a 42-page criminal complaint filed in California showed that Pettit agreed to bring him oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax. Police believe Miller snorted the oxycodone pills before his death.

Reavis was held on a $50,000 cash-only bond and transferred to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

“While the death of any victim of the opioid epidemic is tragic, today’s arrest is another success for the DEA’s HIDTA Fusion Task Force,” DEA Los Angeles Deputy Special Agent in Charge, Daniel C. Comeaux said at the time of the first arrest. “Let our message be clear, if you peddle illegal drugs and kill someone, the DEA will be the voice of the victim. We will not rest until you face the justice system.”

Miller was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018 at the age of 26. On the one-year anniversary earlier this month, fans mourned Miller’s death on social media.

Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Grande, revealed in July that following his death, she was “so sad” and “so drunk” that she can barely recall the aftermath.

“My friends know how much solace music brings me, so I think it was an all-around, let’s-get-her-there type situation,” she told Vogue of heading to the recording studio in the wake of Miller’s accidental overdose. “If I’m completely honest, I don’t remember those months of my life because I was (a) so drunk and (b) so sad.”

During that period, Grande wrote and recorded her album Thank U Next, which earned her the most chart success of her career and addressed the turbulence of Grande’s past few years.

“I don’t really remember how it started or how it finished, or how all of a sudden there were 10 songs on the board,” the 26-year-old said of the project. “I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life. I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to. So Thank U, Next was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this s—.’”

Photo credit: Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty