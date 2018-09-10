Mac Miller’s Relationship With Ariana Grande Explained

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated for nearly two years, with Grande announcing the pair’s split in May.

They originally met as musical collaborators before forming a deep friendship and eventually dating, attending various events and being generally adorable on social media before breaking up. The two remained supportive of each other in the press before Miller tragically passed away last week at the age of 26. In remembrance, Grande used social media to share a photo of the late rapper after his death.

Scroll through for a timeline of the pair’s relationship over the years.

Collaborators

After connecting on Twitter in 2012, the duo teamed up for a rendition of the holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside” before Miller joined Grande on her 2013 single “The Way.”

The music video for the song saw the two lock lips, which fueled speculation about their relationship.

“That’s the homie. She’s got a boyfriend and everything,” Miller told MTV News at the time. “Obviously, that [kiss] made everyone talk. I didn’t even know that was going to happen and then we were shooting and the director was like, ‘This should happen,’ and I’m like, ‘Alright.’”

Going public

Three years later, Grande and Miller took things public at the 2016 MTV VMAs, with Grande telling Charlamagne Tha God in a pre-show interview that she would send Miller the host’s regards. When asked where Miller was, Grande replied, “Being supportive. It’s okay to be alone even when you have a boo.”

The couple was also seen together at a VMAs after party hosted by Republic Records.

Instagram official

Days later, Grande confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post that saw the two hugging on the floor, with Grande tagging Miller in the snap.

“baabyyy,” she wrote.

Friends first

That year, Miller opened up to PEOPLE about the his relationship with Grande, which evolved from friendship after the two collaborated on Miller’s song “My Favorite Part” off his album The Divine Feminine.

“We made that song and started becoming close again,” he shared. “It’s very dope and I like how that worked out. It was great.”

“There was no awkwardness or weirdness, it was how it always was,” Miller continued. “Just both of us older, more mature and more sure of ourselves. When we first recorded together we were young and figuring it out, which we still are, but now seeing her growth and my growth — it’s great.. We hung out for a long time and everything just happened organically. We love making music together – we do that always. But she’s my best friend in the world.”

By her side

In May 2017, Grande’s concert in Manchester was targeted by a bomber who killed 22 people. When Grande returned to the United States, Miller was waiting at the airport for her and canceled multiple performances of his own to be there for her.

The rapper later made an appearance at Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in June, with the pair sharing a kiss on stage.

The breakup

Grande announced the pair’s split on her Instagram Story with a heartfelt message.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” she wrote next to a photo of herself and Miller. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

“Unconditional love is not selfish,” the singer continued. “It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you. I can’t wait to know and support you forever and i’m so proud of you!”

Not to blame

After the couple split, Grande clapped back when a social media user suggested she was to blame for Miller’s May car accident and subsequent DUI arrest.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be,” she shared on Twitter. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem.”

“Let’s please stop doing that,” she continued. “Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening, but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

A tribute

Miller tragically passed away from an overdose on Sept. 7, and one day later, Grande used Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of Miller sitting on the grass looking up at the camera, presumably held by Grande.

The singer offered no caption alongside the post, letting the image speak for itself.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz