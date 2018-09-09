Mac Miller’s Mother Posts Emotional Tribute to Her Late Son

Mac Miller’s mother is heartbroken following the death of the late rapper.

The Blue Slide Park artist was confirmed to have died Friday as the result of an apparent drug overdose, sending shockwaves through the community of musicians and fans he touched and influenced in his brief 26 years of age. And the loss has clearly devastated his family, including mom Karen Meyers, who posted a loving tribute to her son Saturday on Instagram.

In the photo, Miller is all smiles at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game at PNC Park, leaning back and resting his head against his equally smiley mother. She captioned the photo simply, with just the emoji of a broken heart.

In the comment section, friends, family and fans of the Pittsburgh rapper offered condolences and paid their respects.

“Your son saved so many people’s lives and gave so much happiness to so many children,” one person wrote.

“My heart breaks for you!” another added. “Mac was loved so much in our family! That impish smile and brilliant lyrics will be missed so very very much! I wish I could give you a hug. Thoughts and prayers always.”

A third wrote, “Thinking about you and feeling so sad every waking hour. He charmed all of us from childhood on, and grew to be a kind, loving, soulful artist. Until reading these posts, I didn’t know that his fans saw him as their guide and even savior. Hope to be able to lend some help and support in the days to come.”

After Miller’s death, his family released a statement to TMZ.

“Malcolm McCormick known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” they said. “He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers.”

A number of musicians who worked with Miller have also come out with statements addressing the loss.

“I don’t know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” Chance The Rapper wrote on Twitter Friday. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”

Post Malone, who recorded with Miller, likewise wrote, “God f– dammit. You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f– love you mac.”

Rest in peace, Mac.

