Luke Perry: Why ‘Riverdale’ Actor Has to Wait 5 Years to Get a Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Fans of beloved late actor Luke Perry might have to wait up to five years before getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After the actor’s sudden passing led to a strong wave of love and support to his family and legacy from fans, the fact he did not receive a star before his death makes things complicated when honoring him with one.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ this week that a celebrity can be nominated for the big honor, but the application requires a written statement from the person who wants the star and who will attend the ceremony if approved.

When it comes to a deceased celebrity, the family has to give permission for the process to move forward, and only one posthumous star is awarded per year. According to the outlet, the earliest the actor can be considered for the prestigious honor is March 4, 2024.

Perry passed away suddenly on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. Since his passing, the Riverdale actor has been showered with praise from former co-stars and fans.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” Perry’s publicist said in a statement Monday.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” the statement concluded.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Shannen Doherty shared a touching tribute to her former co-star, expressing her shock at the news of his death.

“I am in shock. Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind,” she said. “Luke was a smart, quiet, humble and complex man with a heart of gold and never-ending well of integrity and love.”

“There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us,” she added. “We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives. I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second.”

