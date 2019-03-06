Luke Perry’s Son Jack Drops out of Wrestling Show Following Father’s Death

Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry, won’t appear in a wrestling show he was scheduled to be a part of next week following the death of his father earlier this week.

The 21-year-old, who wrestles professionally under the name Jungle Boy, is pulling out of Bar Wrestling’s March 13 show in Los Angeles, the organization announced on Twitter Tuesday.

“Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time,” the statement read.

The announcement came one day after Perry died following a “massive stroke.” The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star was 52.

Along with Jack, Luke Perry was also dad to 18-year-old Sophie Perry with his ex-wife Minnie Sharp. Sophie, who reportedly rushed home to Los Angeles from Africa upon hearing of Perry’s stroke, issued her first public statement since their dad’s death.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” Sophie wrote alongside a photo of herself and Perry on Tuesday.

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she continued. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

In the photo, Sophie and her dad stand arm-in-arm outdoors in front of several horses.

Jack has not yet issued a statement in the wake of Perry’s death. In his will, the actor reportedly left everything to Jack and Sophie, according to Radar Online. The actor reportedly drafted a will after a cancer scare in 2015 “because he didn’t want to leave anything to chance.”

Perry’s publicist confirmed that Perry was surrounded by family, including Sophie and Jack, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, Sharp and his siblings, at the time of his death.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” Monday’s statement read. “No further details will be released at this time.”