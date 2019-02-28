Luke Perry ‘Sedated’ After Suffering ‘Massive’ Stroke

Luke Perry has reportedly been sedated in the hospital after suffering a stroke on Wednesday, Feb. 27, with TMZ sharing a new update on the actor’s condition.

A family member previously told the outlet that Perry had been placed in a medically induced coma, but his rep said that is not the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paramedics initially responded to Perry’s Sherman Oaks, California home at around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday after the fire department received a call about someone suffering from a stroke, which TMZ later referred to as “massive.”

Authorities said that the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the address for a “medical assistance” call and that one person was transported to the hospital, though they did not confirm that it was Perry.

When responders arrived at Perry’s home, the actor was reportedly responsive and talking but his condition deteriorated and he was brought to a nearby hospital. On Thursday, Perry’s rep Arnold Robinson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the Riverdale star “is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Perry had recently been shooting episodes of Riverdale on a Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. The Ohio native has been appearing on the CW drama as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, since its pilot in 2017. The show also often films in Vancouver, Canada. Riverdale is currently airing its third season and been confirmed for Season 4.

Perry originally shot to fame in the ’90s when he starred on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran from 1990-2000. Perry appeared on the series from 1990-1995 before taking a break and returning from 1999-2000. On Wednesday, FOX announced that it will reboot the show for a summer event series with much of the original cast, though Perry has not signed on to the project. It’s possible that Perry’s commitment to Riverdale is the reason he is not appearing in the upcoming event, though he also did not appear in the CW’s 90210 reboot in 2008.

Several of Perry’s 90210 co-stars have reacted to the actor’s hospitalization on social media, including Ian Ziering, who shared a throwback photo of the two together.

“No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” he wrote. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix