Luke Perry’s Kids Bond on Instagram After Dad’s Passing: ‘He Loves You Very Much’

Luke Perry’s children shared a sweet moment on Instagram after their father’s death.

The actor’s children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, recently sweet words after the wrestler broke his silence on Perry’s death Wednesday, two days after Perry passed away after suffering a massive stroke.

“He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote in the Instagram photo. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack added. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”

“I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud,” he said, ending the post with a sweet, “I love you Dad.”

Many fans and friends took to the comments section of the post to express their sympathy to Jack. Sophie, who reportedly rushed back to Los Angeles to Africa after Perry’s stroke, also left a message for her older brother, referencing the baby photo he shared in the touching social media post.

“You’re (sic) head was very large and he loves you very much,” she wrote, adding three yellow hearts for her older brother.

Sophie also took to social media to honor her late father. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old wrote: “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she added. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

A source recently told press that while Perry had set up a will securing his children would be taken care of in the event of his death, the family remains in shock about his sudden passing.

“Luke loved his kids more than life itself,” a source close to the actor told Radar Online.

“But as far as a funeral is concerned, it is just too soon to tell what is going to happen. Everyone is in so much shock right now that they are scrambling to cope with themselves emotionally. As of right now, they have not decided on any of that,” the source added.