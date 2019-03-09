Luke Perry: Jennie Garth Reveals Unorthodox Tribute to ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Co-Star

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth took an extended break from Instagram after co-star Luke Perry‘s death earlier this week, but returned to share a photo of her daughters on International Women’s Day. In her own way, that was Garth’s tribute to Perry.

On Friday, Garth shared a photo of her three daughters with ex-husband Peter Facinelli — Luca Bella, 21, Fiona Eve, 12, and Lola Ray, 16. Since this was Garth’s first post since Feb. 27, her fans used the comments section as a venue to criticize her for not taking her grief public.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garth saw this, and shared a long statement with her followers.

“I chose to post a pic of my girls today,” Garth, 46, wrote. “Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

She continued, “His kids [Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18] were his life. And anyone who knew him know that and knows he didn’t give a f– about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”

Another fan wrote, “It’s obvious her and [co-star] Tori Spelling didn’t have a relationship with him. People who did have had something to say. They may be shocked but they’re not mourning.”

“Not cool,” Garth replied.

While other 90210 co-stars, including Jason Priestely, Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering posted tributes on their Instagram pages, both Garth and Spelling chose to issue statements via PEOPLE instead.

“My heart is broken,” Garth said. “He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss.”

“I’m in utter shock and heartbroken,” Spelling told PEOPLE. “I’m saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie. Luke was one of the kindest and most humble human beings I’ve ever known. I’m grateful for the years of friendship we had. He truly was family to me, a protector and a brother. I’m so sorry for the loss that everyone is experiencing.”

Perry died on Monday at age 52, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke. The Riverdale actor died in a hospital surrounded by his children, ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, his mother and step-father.

Sophie reportedly rushed back to Los Angeles from Africa. She later turned to Instagram to thank Perry’s fans for their support.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye,” she wrote. “So bare (sic) with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Perry played Dylan McKay on 90210, whole Garth starred as Kelly Taylor. Garth signed on to FOX’s upcoming six-episode reunion series.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images