Luke Perry’s Family Made ‘Devastating’ Decision to Pull Him off Life Support

After Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke, his family made the difficult decision to take him off of life support.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale actor had been rushed to a Burbank, California, hospital on Feb. 27 by ambulance after he suffered a stroke at his Sherman Oaks home. Although he was conscious and communicating when paramedics arrived, his condition worsened and he was placed under heavy sedation in an effort to give his brain the opportunity to heal.

Surrounded by his family, including his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, they eventually made the decision on Monday, March 4, just five days after the medical emergency, to take him off life support when he failed to recover, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly.

“Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so,” the source said. “But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

Perry’s death was confirmed by his publicist that same day in statement that noted the actor was surrounded by Bauer, his ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, who he was married to from 1993 to 2003, and his children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, who rushed home from Africa to be at her father’s side.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophia, fiancé [sic] Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” the statement read.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry was best known for portraying heartthrob Dylan McKay on the hit TV series Beverly Hills, 90210 opposite of his onscreen love interest Shannen Doherty from 1990-1995. He returned to the show in 1998 until its series finale in 2000.

He once again found a wide appeal among a younger audience after he was cast in the role of Fred Andrews in The CW’s live-action adaptation of the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale. The series temporarily halted production following news of the actor’s death.

Perry’s other credits include TV series Oz, Jeremiah, Windfall, John from Cincinnati, and Body of Proof as well as films Redemption Road and Red Wing. His final credit is in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which he was cast as Scott Lancer.