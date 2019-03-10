Luke Perry: David Arquette Reminisces About ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Co-Star With Set of Photos

Shortly after Luke Perry’s death on March 4, the actor’s friend and former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, David Arquette took to social media to express his sadness over the sudden loss.

In a post that’s raked in more than 5,000 likes and a slew of comments from fans, Arquette admitted how much his family loved the Ohio native in a touching post shared to Twitter.

“My mom loved [Luke Perry],” Arquette wrote. “We all did. He lived at our house when he got cast in 90210 – He was a real farm kid. He could fix anything. Had a pet mini pig before anyone did.”

My mom loved #LukePerry We all did. He lived at our house when he got cast in 90210 – He was a real farm kid. He could fix anything. Had a pet mini pig before anyone did. This is a picture of us at Alexis Bday Kareoke Party. He got me on #BuffyTheVampireSlayer Thank you brother pic.twitter.com/aVOcY06gNQ — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 5, 2019

Alongside the message, Arquette posted two images: one from their co-starring roles in the 1992 cult classic, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and a candid shot of the pair at Arquette’s sibling, Alexis’ birthday party.

“This is a picture of us at Alexis’ [birthday] Kareoke (sic) Party. He got me on [Buffy the Vampire Slayer] Thank you brother,” he wrote.

Perry was a close friend to the Arquette family, particularly with sister, Alexis of whom he shared a deep friendship with that spanned over 30 years before the transgender and activist’s death in 2016.

In the wake of Perry’s passing, Arquette’s sisters, Patricia and Rosanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight, revealing just how special he was to Alexis.

“They were so close. I mean Luke was always there for Alexis all of the time,” Patricia admitted. “He loved Alexis to death. Early on, when Luke started having success with Beverly Hills, 90210, there were stories like, ‘Luke Perry is gay. He’s having a relationship with Alexis Arquette.’ And Luke never said it wasn’t true.”

She went on to add that when Perry was asked about it, he was ahead of his time with his response, showing unconditional love and care for his friend.

“[Luke] said, ‘Well, to deny that would be saying there is something wrong with it. And there is nothing wrong with that,’” Patricia said.

Just devastated by the news of #LukePerry He will be a brother forever we grew up together and I will never forget his loving spirit, his incredible wit and charm that won all of us pic.twitter.com/lkKLx3e2kS — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 4, 2019

On the same day Arquette posted, Patricia took to Twitter with a photo of Perry with her sister to express her condolences to the 90210 star’s family and fans.

“Luke Perry – Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light,” she wrote.

Arquette shared the same photo with his own message, writing how devastated he was over the tragic news.

“He will be a brother forever we grew up together and I will never forget his loving spirit, his incredible wit and charm that won all of us,” Arquette wrote.

Perry, star of the iconic ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and most recently, The CW’s Riverdale, died Monday, March 4 at the age of 52 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California.

Just days prior, Perry was taken by ambulance to the hospital after suffering a “massive” stroke. According to reports, Perry was conscious and communicating when paramedics arrived at his home in Sherman Oaks, but his condition worsened and doctors had to eventually sedate him.

Perry’s publicist confirmed his death in a statement, sharing that the actor passed while surrounded by family and friends including his two children, Jack and Sophie, his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, step-father Steve Bennett and other family and friends.

Perry’s fiancée and partner of almost 12 years, Madison Bauer, broke her silence Saturday with a statement, praising the “extraordinary man.”

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” she told E! News in a statement. “The past 11 1/2 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support.”

Plans for Perry’s funeral arrangements have not been made public, but sources report the family would like to incorporate fans as a way to express their gratitude.

“They want to honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that,” the source said.

Photo credit: Getty Images / WireImage