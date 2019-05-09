Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Reveals New Tattoo She Got to Honor Late ‘Riverdale’ Star

Just over two months after Luke Perry‘s death in March, his daughter, Sophie, is paying tribute to her late father by sharing a special tattoo of her ink on Instagram Wednesday, May 8.

The 18-year-old posted a photo of a tattoo of a mushroom on her forearm, with the mushroom placed near her wrist and the stem extending out towards her elbow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The mushroom is symbolic of my dad,” she explained in a video.

Mushrooms were important to Luke, as Sophie previously revealed that her father was buried in an eco-friendly mushroom suit. The suits essentially speeds up the decomposition process and is biodegradable.

“Mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushroom,” she wrote on Instagam next to a photo she had taken herself. “All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling ‘mushroom burial suit.’ My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Luke passed away on March 4 and was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, where he owned a farm and lived part-time.

Over the past few months, Sophie had been volunteering in Malawi, Africa, and recently announced that she would be opening her first preschool in the country, deciding to name the building after her late father.

“Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!” she wrote on Instagram on April 29. “Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.”

The teen had returned to Africa after her father’s death, where she has continued to open up about her grieving process on Instagram.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left,” she wrote on April 7. “I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there’s a job to be done, and someone to make proud.”

Luke shared Sophie and son Jack, 21, with ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lemonperry