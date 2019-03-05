Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Speaks out After His Death

Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie, has issued her first public statement since his death, thanking fans for the outpouring of love.

Perry passed away after suffering a “massive” stroke at his home in California last week. The news broke on Monday, and fans have been mourning the actor online ever since. On Tuesday, 18-year-old Sophie joined the conversation, thanking fans and friends for honoring her father.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”



“I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I,” she went on. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

The post drew in yet another flood of praise and mourning for Perry, as Sophie’s followers left their comments. Many remarked on how much the actor’s work had meant to them in his early years, while others echoed the sentiments that he was famously kind and generous.

“Your father (whom I only pretended to be his gf in my teens) was my first crush for many years,” one person wrote. “The James Dean of my time… My condolences to you and your brother, and your mom. I literally lost a piece of my childhood and felt a deep sadness for you all… my prayers are with you all.”

“I am so very sorry for your loss. My mom died at 57 of a massive stroke and my sister at 62 of a massive stroke. The shock and loss are overwhelming. I pray you will find comfort in knowing your dad was loved by many,” added another.

“I am so very sorry for your loss,” wrote a third person, “you and your brother were his heart always and forever.”

Perry suffered a stroke on Wednesday and was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital. Sophie’s Instagram shows that she was in Malawi, Africa, at the time. However, according to a report by PEOPLE, she rushed home as soon as she heard about her father so that she could be with him.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” said Perry’s representative in a statement on Monday. “No further details will be released at this time.”