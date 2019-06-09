Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Says She Had a ‘Rough’ Birthday Following Dad’s Death

Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie just turned 19, and she is thanking the friends who helped her celebrate the admittedly “rough” day.

This birthday marks Sophie’s first without her father, who died on March 4 at age 52. In an Instagram post, she did not dive much deeper into the emotions she felt on the bittersweet occasion, but she did acknowledge it was tough.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes my loves,” Sophie wrote. “Thank you to everyone who came and helped me reign in my last year of teens. It was a rough birthday, but with so much love and support. We got through it! Here’s to my last year of teenage stupidity!”

Sophie has been doing her best to live her life to the fullest following her father’s death, which includes continuing her charitable efforts in the country of Malawi. She had been working on school improvements there when her father suffered a stroke, as she explained in a message posted after his passing.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” she wrote on Instagram. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So [bear] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

She’s also received a load of attention from her father’s fans since the Riverdale star passed, which forced her to react to some who criticized the way she is grieving her dad’s loss online.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs,” she said. “I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not,” she said. “And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f— up over it.

She added that she’s not “going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out,” just because social media might think she should.

“If you knew my dad you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either,” she wrote. “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time.”