Luke Perry’s Daughter Opens up to Fans How She’s Coping After Father’s Death: ‘Doing the Best I Can’

Months after his death, Luke Perry‘s daughter Sophie Perry is opening up about her life without him. The star of the iconic ’90s teen drama 90210 and The CW’s Riverdale had passed away in March after suffering a “massive stroke” just days prior. His daughter recently hosted a Q&A session with her nearly 98,000 Instagram followers to speak out on the impact he left on her life.

“I’m okay. Thanks for asking. How are you?” Sophie began a response to a fan praised her being “so brave and strong” and asked how she is doing. “I wouldn’t call myself particularly brave or strong, I’m just doing the best I can. I have all the support in the world and the best family in my corner which makes it a lot easier to be ‘brave.’”

Sophie also admitted that frequently seeing photos of her father, whether it be from fans paying tribute or stories in the media, can be difficult.

“It’s hard but it’s also something new,” she wrote. “I think people forget or don’t realize that in my lifetime he wasn’t famous the way he was during the 90210 era. By the time I was old enough to understand all that, he wasn’t as in the spotlight as he is now. And I wasn’t at all public or looked at. So I’m seeing all that stuff for the first time. The shock of all that is new.”

Responding to another question, she revealed that the cast and crew of Riverdale, The CW show on which her father had starred as Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) father Fred Andrews, has continued to be supportive.

“Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys,” she answered. “I’m closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them.”

She later added to another fan that she currently doesn’t watch the series, which is set to have its Season 4 premiere be a tribute to the late actor, because “it’s “a little bit hard” for her at the moment.

At the time of her father’s medical emergency, Sophie had been in Malawi doing charity work for non-profit One World Center. She quickly left the country and boarded a plane to return home and made it “back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family.”

In April, just one month after Perry’s passing, Sophie returned to Malawi to continue her charity work.

“First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back, to finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left,” she wrote at the time. “I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think.”