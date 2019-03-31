Luke Perry Celebration of Life Details Leaked

Luke Perry’s life will be celebrated at a private event on April 13, according to an invitation leaked to TMZ.

The invitation features an image of Perry with two dogs, with a message stating that the ceremony will be all about the Riverdale actor’s “extraordinary life.” Perry’s family appears to be hosting the event.

“Please join the Perry family as we remember and celebrate the extraordinary life of Luke Perry,” the invite reads.

The invitation states that there will be a reception at 4 p.m. local time, with a memorial at 5 p.m. RSVPs are needed by April 6, and guests will receive more information about the event after he or she RSVPs. All other information on the card was redacted by TMZ.

The outlet does offer more details in their story about the event.

The celebration of life will reportedly take place at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. They claim the invites were sent to hundreds of people, including those who worked with the late star on Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210, among other shows and movies. That includes everyone “from camera guys and makeup artists to hairstylists and wardrobe folks.”

Note that this will not serve as the star’s funeral, as those private events took place a few weeks ago. Despite initial reports that he was buried, Perry was cremated. His ashes were spread on his farm, which is located in Vanleer, Tennessee.

Perry died on Feb. 27 after suffering a stroke a few days prior. His passing was a shock to everyone, including his children, 18-year-old Sophie and 21-year-old Jack. While it is unclear what roles Sophie and Jack will play at this celebration of life, they have each shared thoughtful tributes to their famous father and thanked his fans for their support.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast,” Sophie wrote in the days following Luke’s death. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Jack wrote, “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

No other details on the celebration of life are available as of press time.