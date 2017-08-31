Luke Bryan’s Tour Truck Crashes Into Overpass

Luke Bryan has been traveling around the country this summer on his Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day tour. However, his tour faced a setback early Monday morning when his equipment truck crashed into an overpass in New York.

Who crashed Luke Bryan’s party!? Glad to hear everyone is okay! #nycountryswag • 📸: @zone2photo A post shared by NYCountrySwag.com (@nycountryswag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

The New York state police report stated that Bryan’s tractor trailer struck the Sunrise Highway overpass in Wantagh, New York, hours after his scheduled performance at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater. No one was injured in the crash.

Prior to the incident, Bryan performed while suffering from horrible allergies. Bryan had four back-to-back shows in the area and apologized to his fans after one of the performances in which he struggled on stage.

“Gave you all I could,” he said after Sunday night’s show. “What’s crazy is my allergies,” he added. “I focus all day to sing good. And some days the kitchen sink won’t work. Then you just drink tequila. Ha.”

The country singer’s tour continues through October, which is followed by his ninth annual Farm Tour.

Bryan recently released his lead single, “Light It Up,” from his forthcoming album, which he wrote with Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi.

Fans can hopefully expect his album around the holidays.