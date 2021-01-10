Lucy Lawless Channels 'Xena' Slamming Kevin Sorbo on Twitter Over Capitol Riot Posts

✖

Lucy Lawless took on her former co-star Kevin Sorbo recently after the Capitol riots. The violent riots that spread fear on Capitol Hill this week ripped through the nation and sparked debate on all fronts. Former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo was one of the many supporting the rally to "Stop the Steal" on Wednesday, tweeting support for the gathering before walking back a bit after the news started to break at the Capitol.

Sorbo has been an outspoken conservative voice online and in media since his days playing a demigod ended. But his past came back to nip him a bit for his take on the Capitol riot. The Hercules actor had been posting support for the gathering ahead of the shocking headlines, joining others in sharing thoughts that the rioters weren't MAGA supporters.

The actor retweeted a photo showing the Capitol's rioters, with the original account asking about their identity. "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters." Sorbo added his thoughts, noting that the people on the ground didn't look like "patriots." This sparked former Xena co-star Lucy Lawless to chime in with a fiery take.

"They are your flying monkeys,homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst," Lawless wrote, referring to Sorbo as "Peanut" and confirming that those photographed are not patriots.

“If you don’t like what twitter is doing go create your own app”

*proceeds to create Parler*

*apple deletes Parler*

Sorry what were you saying about free speech? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 10, 2021

Lawless has been very active on the opposing side from Sorbo, taking up causes like the climate and sharing posts condemning Donald Trump and the actions taken by his supporters on Wednesday. Sorbo did not comment on the post from Lawless, and he has continued posting ideas that MAGA supporters were not responsible for the "riot' at the Capitol and taking up a defense alongside other conservative voices after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter.

On Wednesday, the riots left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer that was beaten by those attempting to enter the Capitol building. Calls for Donald Trump and others who supported the challenge to the 2020 Election to resign have grown since Wednesday. After his removal from Twitter, Donald Trump has remained silent though reports indicate he may try to push through as much as he can in his final days in the White House as impeachment talks loom.