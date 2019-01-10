Lucy Hale Splits With Former ‘Life Sentence’ Co-Star Riley Smith

Lucy Hale’s Life Sentence was canceled, and so is her romance with co-star Riley Smith.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source said that “both have moved on.” Smith, 40, is moving to Chicago soon to start work on another new TV series, Proven Innocent, and recorded a new album.

Hale, 29, and Smith were seen kissing in public in Los Angeles back in February. Less than four months later, The CW canceled Life Sentence. However, the couple were seen on vacation together in Hawaii in May.

According to PEOPLE, the two also attended the Max Mara WIF Face of the Future event at Los Angeles’ Chareau Marmont on June 12. They did not pose for photographs together though.

It looks like Hale has moved on with Ryan Rottman. On Monday, she was seen holding hands with the Lying Game actor while on a coffee run to a Starbucks, reports E! News. The two are also following each other on social media.

Hale likely has had more time on her hands since May 8, when The CW canceled Life Sentence, in which Hale played Stella Abbott, a woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. She soon learns she is miraculously cancer-free, but still decides to follow through with her plans to live like she only had months left to live. She also learned her life fell apart while she was sick, and tries to put things right. Smith starred as Dr. Will Grant, an oncologist.

Life Sentence included Hale’s first lead role since Pretty Little Liars ended in 2017. In a long statement on the show’s cancellation, Hale said she was “emotionally attached to this story and to everyone involved so I’m a little shell shocked right now, but I feel fortunate that we got to tell a really beautiful story.”

“Sometimes things don’t resonate with the audience and shows just don’t work, but I’m so proud of what we accomplished & for the experience I had. Life Sentence was a show that a lot of us needed and I am beyond grateful for those who gave our show a chance,” Hale wrote.

Although the series did not get stellar ratings, it still gained a small following. One Change.org petition has over 2,750 signatures from fans who want to see it revived.

Life Sentence‘s 13 episodes averaged just 441,000 live viewers and a 0.13 18-49 rating. The series is now streaming on Netflix.

Hale recently starred in the horror film Truth or Dare. As for Smith, he will be seen in Proven Innocent, which will debut on Fox early next year.

Photo Credit: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Haute Living