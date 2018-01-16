Luann de Lesseps Pays Tribute to Bobby Zarin: He ‘Will Never Be Forgotten’

The Real Housewives of New York cast continues their heartfelt tributes to the late Bobby Zarin, with an Instagram post by Luann de Lesseps.

“My love and prayers are with you @mrsjillzarin,” de Lesseps wrote in her post on Monday. “Bobby will never be forgotten… The warmest, loving human with a huge heart that beat only for you Jill ♥️”

The caption accompanied a picture of de Lesseps hugging Zarin in his bed. The 71-year-old passed on Saturday after a long battle with cancer. Zarin had beaten thyroid cancer once before in 2009, but the disease returned in 2013. It spread to his lungs and brain, leading to his tragic passing over the weekend.

Jill Zarin, his wife and de Lesseps’ co-star on Real Housewives of New York, posted a heartbreaking tribute to Zarin on Instagram as well.

“Rest In Peace my love,” she wrote. Words can not express the hole in my heart. Bobby taught me what true and deep love is.”

In her post, Jill also vowed to raise money and awareness for the International Thyroid Oncology Group, which studies and treats the specific type of cancer that Bobby Zarin was first infected with.

“Thank you to all our friends, family and fans for the most incredible love you have shown our family,” she went on. “The messages bring tears to my eyes and will continue reading them all in the coming weeks. I will continue my tribute in the coming days and weeks and if you want to share anything please leave messages.”

Fans and followers did not disappoint, eulogizing the the owner of Zarin Fabrics on social media throughout the weekend. RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel even sidelined her feud with Jill to commemorate the passing of her longtime friend.

” ‘Here’s to those who wish us well. All the rest can go to hell’ One of Bobby Zarin’s favorites,” Frankel shared on Twitter. “Another one: ‘It’s all good,’ and Bobby, now it really is…”

Frankel later wrote another post, revealing that Zarin was the reason she got her job on Real Housewives in the first place.

“The first housewives producer who found me in the Hamptons just emailed me to tell me that it was Bobby who suggested me to her for RHONY,” Frankel wrote.

Zarin’s funeral service was held on Monday at the Riverside Memorial in New York City. In addition to his wife, Jill, Zarin is survived by four children — David, 41, Jennifer, 38, Jonathan, 35, and stepdaughter Ally, 25.