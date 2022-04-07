'Love & Hip Hop' Star and 50 Cent Locked Into Heated Legal Battle

✖

The legal war between Power creator 50 Cent and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Teairra Mari rages on. 50 has been fighting for the $50,000 judgment awarded to him from Mari in her revenge porn case against the rapper. The two are scheduled to appear in court this month in California regarding 50's efforts to collect his payment. But Mari says she's unable to make the California hearing in person as she lives across the country in Georgia. The battle has been ongoing for some years after Mari alleged 50 leaked an explicit photo of her online. He denied such, claiming the internet was already online and he simply reposted it. A judge sided with him and dismissed Mari's claims. She has yet to cough up any of the money and 50 refuses to let it go.

According to 50, Mari is refusing to turn over information about her finances. Radar Online reports that 50's attorney recently told a judge that his efforts to collect the money owed have been unsuccessful. "[Mari] has been the subject of repeated sanctions by this Court but has been seemingly unswayed by such actions and has not paid any money towards the Judgment or sanctions against her, making the increased penalties associated with a finding of contempt necessary," they said.

There have been several attempts to get Mari to pay up. 50 even tried to seize her VH1 paychecks, as well as try to discover how much Mari earns via Instagram endorsements and from her music career. Mari was previously signed to Jay-Z, beginning her career when she was 16 with hits like "Make Her Feel Good" and "Daddy."

Now, he wants the court to find Mari in contempt. He also wants her to appear at the LA hearing on April 20, which Mari claims she's unable to do.

But Mari has another option. She told the court recently that she is willing to "engage in efforts to satisfy the debts at issue and will participate in the discovery process moving forward." 50 hadn't responded yet.