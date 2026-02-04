‘Lost’ Star Evangeline Lilly Breaks Down Costly Treatments for Traumatic Brain Injury

Evangeline Lilly is breaking down her costly treatments for her medical treatment.

In January, the Lost star revealed she was diagnosed with brain damage after sustaining a traumatic brain injury following a fall last year.

She explained that she had gotten a concussion after falling face-first into a boulder in Hawaii in May. Brain scans revealed that almost every area of her brain is functioning at a decreased capacity. In a new Instagram video posted on Jan. 24, Lilly went into detail about the supplement regimen she’s been on, urging followers to take care of themselves.

“I consider myself one of the extremely fortunate people in this country who can take care of my body the way it needs to be taken care of without money getting in the way of that,” the Ant-Man star said. “And so I want to share what I’m learning from them in case any of you out there are also experiencing repercussions from a TBI concussion and want to attend to your brain.”

Lilly went on to share what she’s been taking, such as omega-3s; the antioxidant N-acetyl cysteine, commonly referred to as NAC; creatine, an amino acid supplement often used in athletic training; and curcumin, an anti-inflammatory supplement derived from the turmeric plant, among others. She noted that she takes them on an as-needed basis and has talked to specialists about what is best for her, and that she doesn’t take them daily. Lilly also tries to get her nutrients from food if she’s able to, so she doesn’t always have to rely on the supplements.

(Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

“I have spent a lot of money getting evaluated and getting targeted, expert advice on how to heal my brain,” Lilly wrote in the caption. “Not everyone can afford to do this. This advice was for me specifically and may not be the exact right path for everyone. I am not a doctor nor an authority on any of this. But in the absence of affordable medical care in this country, I am sharing some of the advice give to me.”

Evangeline Lilly has been open about her condition, sharing advice that she’s learned and sharing what she’s been going through. Lilly has been taking it easy and previously revealed that she’s been able to slow down and really spend time with her children, as well as have a restful Christmas, for the first time in a long time.