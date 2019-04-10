Lori Loughlin: What to Know About ‘Full House’ Star’s Pending Charges

Lori Loughlin was one of 50 people indicted in the recent nationwide college admissions scandal, with the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, indicted after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Since the scandal broke, Loughlin has been dropped by the Hallmark Channel and Fuller House, and is now looking at serious prison time due to the multiple charges she and her husband have received.

She was first hit with fraud charges

She and Giannulli were first charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, with prosecutors offering defendants the opportunity to take a plea deal that included prison time. The deals included varying recommendations for prison sentences based on the amount paid in bribes and whether the parties in question accept responsibility for their actions. Loughlin and her husband did not take a deal and were charged again as a result.

She was charged again on Tuesday

On Tuesday, April 9, 16 parents were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, Loughlin and Giannulli among them.

The U.S. Attorney’s office stated that the defendants were charged “with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme.”

She will probably go to jail

Sources indicate that prosecutors are pushing for jail time for the defendants due to the case’s high profile.

“They really want to make sure that there isn’t this perception that these people are able to skate by because they’re rich,” a legal source told PEOPLE. “They want to make sure everyone is equal in the eyes of the law.”

“They know this is a high profile case and they want to make an example of the defendants,” the insider added.

The length of her sentence could vary

The money laundering charges drastically increase the minimum possible prison sentence for Loughlin and Giannulli, with the charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The charge of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Both charges also include three years of supervised release and fines.

She didn’t realize how serious things were

Prosecutors had told defendants that they needed to accept plea deals quickly or risk incurring more charges, which is exactly what happened to Loughlin and Giannulli. According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, the couple had avoided taking a deal because prosecutors would only accept deals with prison time attached, though the duo’s possible sentence has now increased with the new charge.

“They weren’t ready to accept that,” the source said. “They’re really not seeing how serious this is.”

“They were offered the carrot and the stick,” the insider explained. “The carrot was that this can all go away and you can serve your time and put it behind you. Remember, they were facing 20 years, even before the latest charges. The stick was that [the prosecution] would and could pile on more serious charges.”

She’s reportedly coping with faith and yoga

A source told PEOPLE that amidst the legal drama, Loughlin is attempting to retain a sense of normalcy, going to fitness classes and leaning on her faith.

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch,” the source said. “She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

“She’s holding up well, given the circumstances,” the insider added. “She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”

