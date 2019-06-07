Lori Loughlin Wants to ‘Expose USC’s Admissions Practices’ Amid Potential Lawsuit Threat From University

Lori Loughlin isn’t going down without a fight.

Potential rumors that the University of Southern California might sue her husband and designer Mossimo Giannulli, it seems as though the former Full House star isn’t going to let things go down that easy.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple’s lawyer BJ Trach, stated in a letter that USC is represented by the same firm as Loughlin — the University hired the firm in regards to a separate issue.

Loughlin’s attorney did mention that it would not be an issue or conflict of interest, however the University feels otherwise stating it “poses foreseeable conflicts because it is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future.”

That being said, a source close to the actress says she plans to expose USC in their admission practices. In fact, it’s said that she “looks forward” to her day in criminal court with USC.

“Lori feels that USC is going to do whatever is necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” the source said. “USC accepts extremely substantial donations, which will typically result with a child from that family enrolling. Lori wants to expose USC’s admission practices and looks forward to her day in criminal court.”

“Lori and Mossimo will defend themselves, and would anticipate a very robust and thorough discovery process of USC’s admissions and large financial donations in which a child became a student at the university,” the source added.

The college admission scandal made headlines back in March when 50 people, including Loughlin and Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman and her husband William H. Macy were indicted in the country’s largest admission scandal to date known as “operation varsity blue.” The former When Calls the Heart actress and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters in USC under the circumstances that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella would join the rowing team.

As far as Huffman and Macy goes, they “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Now, a TV dramatization will be made of the scandal and the largest debate regarding that is: Who will play Lori Loughlin?