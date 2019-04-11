Lori Loughlin Reportedly Offered Reality Show Before College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin was reportedly offered a reality show before the recent college admissions scandal.

According to Us Weekly, the actress spoke about the opportunity in a February 2018 interview with E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have my two girls … and they’re doing really well. Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella’s at her first year of college and she’s enjoying it and she’s also pursuing an acting career,” the 54-year-old former Fuller House star said. “We’ve been asked to do a reality show a couple times. We’re not that exciting.”

In April, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested and hit with bribery charges related to the major scandal that affected numerous elite learning institutions.

The couple was each offered a plea deal, but rejected because they reportedly believed the prosecutors were “bluffing.” A short while later they were each slapped with additional charged for alleged money laundering.

JUST IN: Actress Lori Loughlin and 15 other wealthy parents now face additional charges of conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering as part of the growing college admissions scandal. https://t.co/ZfvN2QaD2J pic.twitter.com/UjiFJ8Wvhw — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2019

Prior to the new charges, which carry a potentiality prison sentence of roughly 20 years, sources close the family revealed that Loughlin did not believe she would get in very much trouble.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” a source told ET. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the source went on to say. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source added. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

EXCLUSIVE: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s legal troubles have caused “a rift” between them as they’re starting to turn on and blame each other. https://t.co/k6nJQTunEr pic.twitter.com/YXDkHrZS4f — E! News (@enews) April 10, 2019

The source also shared that Loughlin’s close friends are “incredibly concerned” about her and “feel the entire situation should have been handled differently.”

“They believe she should have taken the plea when offered,” the source added. “Her closest friends have warned her she needs to be more humble and worry she’s been misled through this process,” the source adds. “There seems to be a certain belief among her people she is above all of this and everything will be just fine. And it’s becoming more and more evident that is not the case.”

At this time, there is no word on if Loughlin and Giannulli will be offered another chance to cut a plea deal.