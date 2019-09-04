Will Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Get a Divorce Amid College Admissions Scandal? Her Friends Reportedly Think So

As Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been entangled in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, some have wondered if the couple might wind up getting a divorce. Now, it’s being reported that her friends think that could happen. According to a course who spoke with Us Weekly, “Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced.”

One incident that seems to have given the impression that the two are at odds is when they allegedly argued over whether or not to take a private jet to their Aug. 27 hearing in Boston. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to,” the source explained, adding that Loughlin thought it would be best to fly commercial, “but Mossimo insisted,” they take a private jet, “saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”

Additionally, the source also stated that when the couple rejected the initial plea deals they were offered, “Lori was inclined to take the deal, but Mossimo said it would ruin both of their careers.” However, while the source claims that divorce could be impending, another insider offered opposing sentiments, saying, “Her friends think she should leave him. But Lori refuses and says the ordeal has made them stronger.”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli appeared in Boston federal court to settle a dispute over their choice of lawyers in the college admissions bribery case, after prosecutors had said their lawyers posed a potential conflict of interest. https://t.co/9kIXGykJYJ pic.twitter.com/EwXfMCIi2z — ABC News (@ABC) August 27, 2019

Previously, while speaking to PEOPLE, a source close to the family said that “she’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life.”

The source later added, “Lori is remorseful, and she has definite regrets,” then adding, “She’s embarrassed and hurt, and she knows that her reputation has been ruined for life. But she also believes the allegations against her aren’t true. She honestly didn’t think what she was doing was any different than donating money for a library or athletic field. That’s the crux of why she pleaded not guilty.”

For the first time in months, Lori Loughlin and her husband are set to appear in a Boston courtroom for a hearing related to the charges against them. In April, they pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering and fraud, @miguelnbc reports. pic.twitter.com/GrkLDns2Gt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 27, 2019

The couple will reportedly go to trial sometime in 2020, and face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of the bribery and money laundering charges against them.

