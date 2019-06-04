Lori Loughlin and Husband Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly ‘Very Stressed’ From College Admissions Scandal

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are reportedly anxious to move on from the college admissions cheating scandal they find themselves in the middle of.

“They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” a source told PEOPLE Friday. “It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The source said the couple are “both feeling very stressed out.”

On March 12, Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people indicted on federal charges in connection with the biggest college admissions scam ever handled by the U.S. Justice Department. Prosecutors allege that the couple paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, listed as crew recruits when they applied to the University of Southern California. However, neither of their daughters participated in rowing and were not listed on USC’s women’s rowing roster.

Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They were released on $1 million bonds and are scheduled to appear in a Boston courtroom on April 3.

Since they were released on custody, the Giannullis have been staying out of the public eye, although photographers have spotted both daughters outside their home.

Before the scandal broke, Olivia Jade was a popular YouTube and Instagram star with more than a million subscribers on each site. She was working with several brands and even had her own collection with Sephora. However, two days after the scandal broke, Sephora dropped Olivia Jade. She is reportedly spending most of her time with boyfriend Jackson Guthry instead of her parents.

“She is definitely upset with her parents,” PEOPLE‘s source said of Olivia Jade, adding it was not her idea.

Both Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade have reportedly stopped attending USC, although they are still enrolled.

“The girls are not talking about future plans. They are more focused on what’s next for their parents,” the source told PEOPLE. “They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now. For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

As for Loughlin, she is also starting to hurt professionally. The Hallmark Channel dropped Loughlin, who starred in several movies and the series When Calls The Heart for the network. Netflix and Warner Horizon Television also announced Loughlin will not appear in the final season of Fuller House, the Full House sequel series.

The couple has also begun to lose friends, according to a source.

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are. It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime,” a source told PEOPLE. “Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now. Their friends are shocked at the allegations.”

Photo credit: Getty Images