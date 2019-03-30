Lori Loughlin’s ‘Full House’ Co-Stars John Stamos and Bob Saget Stand By Her After Arrest: ‘Life’s Complicated’

Lori Loughlin was recently arrested for her role in a nationwide college admissions scandal, and it seems her Fuller House co-stars have her back.

Bob Saget and John Stamos spoke to TMZ on Thursday as they were leaving Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills, with Stamos keeping his comments to a minimum and offering a smile when asked if he was “still on Lori’s side.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just not ready to talk about it,” he added.

“You love who you love in your life,” Saget said. “I love who I love — Candace said it really good at the Kids’ Choice Awards. You love who you love. I’m on a team with people that I love, but life’s complicated. I don’t like talking about it, but you gotta love your people.”

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber recently appeared at the Kids’ Choice Awards and seemed to reference Loughlin in their comments while accepting the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.

“You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart,” Barber said.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love,” added Cameron Bure. “And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets.”

“A loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times,” she continued before Sweetin said, “You’ve stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing.”

Since the scandal, Loughlin has been dropped by Fuller House and will not appear in the Netflix show’s fifth and final season, which arrives this fall. The Hallmark Channel has also severed ties with the actress, who starred in the network’s show When Calls the Heart and had appeared in several television movies for the network.

The 54-year-old and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both arrested and released on bond after the two allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

A total of 50 people were indicted in the scam, and Loughlin and Giannulli are scheduled to appear in a Boston court next month.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer