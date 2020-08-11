Lori Loughlin 'Downsizes' to $9.5 Million Mansion in Wake of Bribery Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin has reportedly downsized to a $9.5 Million mansion, in the wake of the bribery scandal she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were involved in. According to Yahoo!, the former Full House star and her fashion mogul spouse purchased a new house in Hidden Hills, California. The city is gated and guarded, and is home to other celebrities like the Kardashians, Drake, Miley Cyrus, and Loughlin's longtime on-screen husband: John Stamos.

Yahoo! notes that listing materials for the new home is described it as a "contemporary farmhouse masterpiece" and a "fresh take on luxury country living." It features six bedrooms, and a grand total of nine bathrooms. The 1.57-acre property was originally listed for $11.75 million in 2019, and then later slashed to $10.55 million. At just under 10 million, it seems Loughlin and Giannulli got a great deal. Among the many other amenities at the luxurious mansion are a home gym and a movie theater. As for the couple's previous Bel Air Country Club home, that was sold to Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen in July, for $18.75 million. This is nearly half of their original asking price: $35 million.

In July, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the Loughlin and Giannulli were "still making money from the sale, just not as much as they hoped for." The source told added, "The house is spectacular with views of the Bel-Air Country Club." The insider also said "they don’t need the money," and that "they are stressed about a lot of things, but money isn’t one of them." A separate source pointed out, "Mossimo has been buying, refurbishing and renovating and selling houses for over 20 years."

Loughlin and Giannulli are currently awaiting sentencing for their involvement with the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, and could potentially face jail time. They were accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21 — made recruits on the University of Southern California crew team, even though the girls were not participants of the sport. On May 22, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud.