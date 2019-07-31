Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Reportedly Kicked out of USC Sorority Amid Admissions Scandal

In the wake of the college admissions scandal earlier this year, the University of Southern California had been reviewing the cases of students involved but has not yet announced a decision regarding those affected. That doesn’t seem to be the case for the university’s Greek organizations, with Lori Loughlin‘s daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade Giannulli having reportedly been kicked out of the sorority they were involved in, Kappa Kappa Gamma.

“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider also shared that the sisters are taking things “day by day,” adding, “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”

Isabella has been featured on the sorority’s Instagram page and the page is following both Isabella and Olivia Jade’s accounts. One YouTube user also wrote that Olivia Jade could be seen in the sorority’s bid day video from this year.

Though she appears to have participated in Greek life, Olivia Jade made headlines earlier this year for a YouTube video she had made in August 2018 in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

The 19-year-old influencer added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

She also admitted in an interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast that she attended the university to avoid feeling like she was missing out on something.

“A lot of my friends didn’t finish high school or go to college just because they were so focused on [having YouTube careers], which I also think is really great, but I feel like I would have had weird FOMO not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and were, like, texting me, telling me how it was, all the parties, schoolwork, everything,” she explained. “I would be like, ‘What am I missing out on?’”

Just after that interview aired, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying to have their two daughters designated as crew recruits to USC despite the fact that neither girl actually rowed. The couple has since been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail fraud and is facing a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. They pleaded not guilty and are due in court on Aug. 27.

