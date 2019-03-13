Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade: What to Know

On Tuesday, March 12, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted in a nationwide college acceptance scam and accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters accepted into the University of Southern California.

The couple allegedly paid to have their daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the crew team, though neither girl participated in the sport.

While the indictment states that the students did not know about the scam, a source told The Blast that the USC students affected are in danger of expulsion — though judging by her past comments, Jade wouldn’t be too heartbroken if she’s no longer a student.

The 19-year-old is an influencer who began making YouTube videos when she was 14 and now boasts 1.9 million subscribers on the platform. She also has 1.3 followers on Instagram and previously posted a sponsored post in which she thanked Amazon Prime for outfitting her dorm room. In addition, Jade has a makeup palette with Sephora and had to miss her first week of college to travel to Fiji for a work shoot.

In August 2018, Jade was criticized after a video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

She added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

Following backlash, she posted another video in which she apologized for her statement and said that she was “grateful” for the opportunity to attend college.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically,” she said. “And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school.”

“I didn’t mean it that way,” she continued. “I’m sorry for anyone I offended by saying that. I know it’s a privilege and a blessing and I’m really grateful.”

In February 2019, she tweeted that she’d rather be making YouTube videos than attending college classes.

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

In 2017, she wrote, “It’s so hard to try in school when you don’t care about anything you’re learning.”

During a recent interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, the teen discussed her college application process, saying that her parents “really wanted” her to attend.

When asked why she went to college despite her burgeoning success as an influencer, Jade replied, “Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college.”

“I’m so happy they made me go,” she said, before correcting, “That sounds to terrible — they didn’t make me. My sister goes to the same school and we’re pretty much inseparable, so it was nice following in her footsteps a little bit.”

Jade added that it’s “cool to create content from a whole different side of things in school.”

