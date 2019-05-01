Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Spotted for the First Time in Weeks Since College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has been spotted for the first time in weeks since the college admissions scandal.

According to The Blast, the 19-year-old was seen leaving an office building on Wednesday. The outlet also noted that she appeared to be accompanied by a bodyguard.

This is the first time the teen has been spotted out since her parents were arrested and slapped with charges related to bribery and money laundering in connection with the headline-making investigation.

Lori Loughlin has refused to take a plea deal in the Varsity Blues scandal and reports claim her legal defense will state that she did not know that what she was doing was illegal. @WhitJohnson has the latest. pic.twitter.com/WmqvolHdeh — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2019

News of the scandal broke with a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office that read, “Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.”

Per legal documents, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giuannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli claim “we didn’t know” for their defense in #collegeadmissionsscandal. Allegedly arguing mastermind Rick Singer didn’t share how he would use the $500k to get their kids into school.⁰ 🗣Do you think “we didn’t know” is a good defense? pic.twitter.com/PJG7bRMC21 — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) April 24, 2019

After the bribery charges, the couple were each offered a plea deal. They rejected, and then were subsequently charged with money laundering as well.

According to legal experts, the couple could be facing 20+ years behind bars if convicted. However, regardless of what the prosecution recommends, the amount of jail time served will be up to a judge.

“Lori still believed in the end she would just get a slap on the wrist,” an insider close to the family previously told ET of how the actress is handling things emotionally. “At this point she is getting complete clarity and she’s scared and in terrible shape.”

“The reality of this situation has finally hit her like a ton of bricks,” the source continued. “It wasn’t until she was faced with [the] additional [charge] that she saw the true ramifications.”

“She is going through the worst time of her life,” the source added. “It feels like her whole world is falling apart. She is putting all her trust in her team and her lawyers, and hoping for the best.”

Loughlin and Giuannulli are due back in court, but it does not appear that a trial date has been set yet.