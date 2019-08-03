Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Snaps Kissing Selfie With Boyfriend Jackson Guthy

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jackson Guthy are enjoying each other’s company again. Three months after Lori Loughlin‘s daughter and her singer boyfriend broke up in the wake of the college admissions scandal, the pair seems to have found their way back together.

The 23-year-old model and singer shared his love for the 19-year-old YouTube personality on Instagram Friday, sharing a black-and-white shot of the tow of them sharing a kiss in front of a mirror.

“Lil monkey [heart emoji] I love you,” Guthy wrote on the caption of the touching post.

Fans took to the comments section to share how much they miss Olivia’s YouTube videos, as she continues her social media hiatus in the aftermath of the scandal.

“The person everyone misses,” one user commented.

“hhh i love you guys!!! And miss olivia [so much],” another fan wrote, also adding two teary eyed emojis.

“RING HER BACK WE NEED HER,” another user commented.

“I hope liv is doing alright,” another commented hoped.

Olivia has not commented publicly on the status of her relationship, or her parents’ legal issues, though both older sister Isabella Rose and friend Stassie Karanikolaou commented on the post, giving their approval to the post.

“my sweets!” Bella, 20, commented on the post, while Stassie, 22, added, “my loves [three red heart emojis]”

Reports that the couple split first surfaced in May, two months after her parents were charged for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure spots for their daughters at University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, despite neither of them being involved in the sport.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Olivia was newly single, but remained close friends with Guthy.

“Jackson and Olivia were hanging out for several months but decided to just be friends,” the insider said.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Olivia lost several endorsement deals for her videos and has kept a low profile. She also moved out of the family’s Bel-Air home to stay out of the media frenzy surrounding the case. Loughlin’s daughters have not been charged in connection of the scandal and it is not known if they were aware of what their parents were doing.

Olivia and Bella broke their social media silence earlier this week when they posted brief messages honoring the Fuller House star on her 55th birthday.

“Happy birthday mama. I love you,” Bella said in the caption of a black-and-white photo with her mom. Olivia Jade posted a day later, saying “one day late. happy birthday. i love you so much,” alongside a throwback photo of her as a baby with the actress.