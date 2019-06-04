Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘Not Talking’ to Parents Following College Admissions Scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were recently indicted in a nationwide college admissions scam, which has led to professional consequences for both Loughlin and the couple’s daughter Olivia Jade, a YouTube star.

According to Us Weekly, Jade is none too thrilled with her parents, who allegedly paid $500,000 to have her and her sister designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team in order to gain them admission to the university.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told the publication that Jade is “not talking to her parents right now” and that “She is still very upset at her parents.”

While “a lot of Olivia’s friends” are telling her “not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her,” the insider said the 19-year-old “doesn’t listen” and “feels she is the victim.”

Since the scandal broke, Jade has lost sponsorship deals with Sephora and TRESemmé, and her clothing boutique with online retailer Princess Polly has also been taken down.

“Olivia blames her mom and dad for this scandal and for the downfall of her career,” a source previously told Us, adding that Jade “was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.”

“Now that her endorsement deals have fallen through, she is very upset with her parents,” the insider continued. “Olivia didn’t even show interest in going to college, she wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education.”

TMZ reported that Jade and her sister, Isabella, are not expected to return to USC due to fear of bullying, though the school has said that they are still technically enrolled.

Jade has publicly discussed the fact that she wasn’t too invested in college, receiving criticism for an August 2018 YouTube video in which she said, “I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend but will talk to my deans and everyone,” referencing her busy schedule.

She added that she was excited about the “experience of game days” and “partying,” before saying, “I don’t really care about school, as you guys know.”

In February 2019, she tweeted that she’d rather be making YouTube videos than attending college classes.

YouTube will always be my #1 passion. I promise I’d way rather be filming 24/7 than sitting in 6 hours of classes straight but an education is also super important to me so thank u for ur patience and letting me figure out time management . Ily bbs — Olivia Jade (@oliviajadee) February 6, 2019

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix