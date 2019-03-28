Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly ‘Hiding’ With Boyfriend Jackson Guthy Amid College Admissions Scam

Following the revelation that her mother, Lori Loughlin was allegedly involved in a nationwide college admissions scandal, her daughter and YouTube star, Olivia Jade Giannulli has had her life turned upside down and now hiding out with her boyfriend.

According to Us Weekly, Olivia Jade has been staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, and might not be making any public appearances any time soon.

“Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s not talking to her parents right now,” an inside source told Us Weekly. “Olivia hasn’t been out with friends. She is completely in hiding right now. Olivia is posting private stories on her Instagram, using the only-close friends option, to share her days on social media with her close circle.”

Another source adds that friends are still trying to get Olivia Jade to “forgive” her parents.

“A lot of Olivia’s friends have been telling her not to be mad at her parents since they were just trying to do the best they could for her, but she doesn’t listen,” the source reveals. “Olivia feels she is the victim.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to get both of their daughters admitted to USC as part of the school’s crew team. Due to this, Olivia Jade has been one of the main faces of the scandal and her online persona has suffered for it. After losing her professional relationships with brands like Sephora and TRESemme, and leaving USC, Giannulli has reportedly decided to lie low and isn’t talking to her family.

Olivia Jade’s parents were both arrested earlier this month for their alleged connection to the scheme, with each released on $1 million bonds. In the aftermath, Loughlin has lost her work with Hallmark and was fired from appearing on the upcoming final season of Fuller House. She has also faced heightened scrutiny in the public alongside Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman.

Both actresses have also faced the possibility of jail time and a potential $500 billion class-action lawsuit.

Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, have both chosen not to return to USC “due to fears of bullying” according to Us Weekly. They were also under threat of investigation by university officials that could’ve ended in their expulsion from the campus.

Us Weekly does report that Olivia Jade is still officially enrolled at the school for the time being, but has “withdrawn physically.”

According to a third source, Us Weekly reports that the loss of her brand partnerships has angered the teenage influencer more than the college scandal. As has been reported, Olivia Jade has noted many times that she didn’t want to attend college and allegedly disliked the experience.

“She wanted to take time and work on her beauty career, but her parents were the ones who wanted her to get an education,” the source tells Us Weekly.

Loughlin and Giannulli will appear in federal court on Wednesday, April 3 alongside Huffman.