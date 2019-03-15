Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Has ‘No Plans’ to Return to USC After College Admissions Scam

After Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted this week for allegedly paying $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits to the University of Southern California’s crew team in order to gain them admission, Olivia Jade has reportedly decided not to return to school in the wake of the scandal.

A source told PEOPLE that Olivia Jade has “no plans to return to USC” when classes resume on Monday after spring break.

“She can’t handle anything right now,” the source said of the 19-year-old. “She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home.”

Olivia Jade is an influencer with 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.4 million followers on Instagram, though she has also lost multiple sponsorship deals in the wake of the scandal, including partnerships with Sephora and TRESemmé.

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” the insider said. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

A source had previously told TMZ that both Olivia Jade and her sister, Isabella Rose, are voluntarily withdrawing from school with their parents’ support as the family believes the girls will be “viciously bullied” if they return. Olivia Jade has already been a target of cyberbullying on her YouTube and Instagram accounts, where she has since disabled comments.

Amid the rumors, USC released a statement saying that Olivia and Isabella are both still enrolled in the university.

“We have confirmed that both Olivia Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli still are enrolled,” the university told FOX News on Friday. “USC is conducting a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government and will make informed decisions as those reviews are completed.”

It is unclear whether the sisters knew about the fraud and neither has been charged in the nationwide case, in which 50 people total have been indicted.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Loughlin and Giannulli were very invested in their daughters’ educations despite the fact that the girls seemed to have only mild interest in college.

“Olivia and Isabella’s personalities were always very different from their parents. They are average students. They have never been obsessed with school and didn’t seem to care that much,” the source said. “They attended school because their parents made them. Their focus was never about getting straight As. It was always clear that it was the parents that pushed them to go to school. Olivia always talks about her vlog. This is her passion. She never really understood why she needs to go to school.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin