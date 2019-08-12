Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Posts Profane Slam Against Media Reporting on Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade has officially returned to Instagram, and he made waves this week bu posting a profane slam against media outlets reporting on her parents’ college admissions scandal. It’s been since late February — right before federal charges were brought against her mother and father, Loughin and Mossimo Giannulli — that Olivia Jade posted any photos of herself on her Instagram page. The only post she’s shared during this time has been a throwback photo of her and her mother in honor of Loughlin’s birthday.

Now, Olivia Jade has shared a picture of herself throwing up middle fingers to the camera, and including the media outlets she’s sending her message to in the caption.

The Daily Mail, Star magazine, PEOPLE, Perez Hilton, as well as “every other media outlet” and their “sources” are the target of Olivia Jade’s ire.

Recently, it was reported by ET that Olivia Jade has “no plans” to return to the University of Southern California.

“Olivia has no plans to return to USC. She never wanted to attend USC to begin with, and now she is sure that USC isn’t the place for her,” a source told the outlet. “Right now her goal is to rebuild her brand and her business.”

The insider added that Olivia Jade was seeking her father’s input on how to salvage her brand “because he understands business.” The insider then went on to say, “He has been encouraging Olivia to create a new brand, either makeup or beauty related.”

As far as Olivia Jade’s relationship with Loughlin is concerned, the insider said the teen still has some “resentment” towards her mother.

“Therapy has helped to bring the family together during some really rough times. Olivia and her mother have been communicating and things have improved. Lori has apologized many times to her girls and has told them that she only wants the best for them,” the insider explained.

“Olivia has forgiven her but she still carries some resentment because she realizes that this scandal has marked her and will never entirely go away,” the source also said.

“The girls are definitely scared for their mother and father. Until the court date has passed, they are just trying to get through the summer,” the insider further stated.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s case will reportedly go to trial sometime in 2020.