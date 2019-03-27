Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Facing Trademark Drama Over Punctuation Errors

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is facing some trademark drama over punctuation errors.

According to The Blast, the 19-year-old influencer is in danger of losing the trademarks on her makeup line, due to the lack of specification on the paperwork she submitted to the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.

However, the outlet also notes the biggest issue seems to be that Giannulli used improper punctuation when filling out the paperwork.

USPTO officials apparently noted that, “Proper punctuation in identifications is necessary to delineate explicitly each product or service within a list and to avoid ambiguity,” and reminded Giannulli, “Commas, semicolons, and apostrophes are the only punctuation that should be used.”

The teen will reportedly be allowed to resubmit the paperwork after making all the necessary changes, but this is said to be the second time they have had to address the situation with her and therefore if they do not get the updated paperwork back in time they will be forced to throw out her entire request.

Furthermore, a previous report stated that Giannulli is very upset with her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giuannulli for getting caught up in the college admissions cheating scandal that got the two of them arrested earlier this month.

An insider familiar with the situation said that Giannulli is “really angry with her parents because she told them she did not want to go to college and she was pushed.”

“She has been passionate about her career and wanted to work and was doing well but that wasn’t enough. Her parents said she would have to juggle college and her career. Now she’s devastated because everything she built implode before her eyes,” the source continued, then adding, “She feels they ruined everything.”

In another report, a second source said, “The whole family is still laying low at their Bel Air home. Lori and Mossimo both have court dates in Boston next week. It’s still a very stressful time for them all.”

“They are living in the moment and that’s all they can do right now,” the source added. “For them, this is all still a nightmare.”

Per press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts regarding the college admissions scandal, “Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston.”

For their part, Loughlin and her husband allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

They are due back in court next month.