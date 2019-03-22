Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Found It ‘Exciting’ When Mobbed by Fans at USC

In her days at the University of Southern California, Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade said she did not mind when fans mobbed her on campus.

Olivia Jade Giannulli was among the students allegedly admitted to elite colleges with the help of massive bribes. Her parents, Fuller House star Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, stand accused of paying half a million dollars to get them in under false pretenses as a crew athlete. Olivia was more focused on her YouTube career, telling followers it was “exciting” and “funny” when they recognized her at school.

“I’ve never been annoyed at a fan, ever,” she said in a newly-resurfaced video from February of 2018. “I get really excited if I meet subscribers, or ‘fans,’ if you will. So no, I haven’t gotten annoyed.”

Olivia Jade has a massive following as an influencer on Instagram and YouTube. She posts make up and fashion advice as well as video blogs of her day to day life. In the same video, she answered another question about a specific instance where fans surrounded her.

“And at USC, when I got mobbed, that wasn’t annoying to me,” she said. “That was fun and funny and exciting. I was, like, there’s so much adrenaline and it was game day. But yeah, no, I really don’t get annoyed and I love you guys.”

“So if you ever see me, please say ‘hi.’ I hate when people look at me and then don’t say ‘hi’ and we know, we both know what’s going on, but they’re too shy,” she went on. “I don’t want to approach someone if I think or assume, because if it’s the wrong assumption, that would be super embarrassing.”

This is just one of many online comments by Olivia Jade resurfacing in the wake of her parents’ alleged college bribery scandal. The 19-year-old was not shy about telling followers how much more seriously she took her YouTube career than her studies.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she said at one point. “But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying. don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

According to a report by PEOPLE, Olivia Jade and her sister, Bella, are not returning to USC, fearing they will be bullied over the high-profile scandal. The school is still determining how to proceed with students admitted illegally.