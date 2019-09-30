Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Just Turned 20, and Her Sister Bella Just Revealed a Never-Before-Seen Throwback

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, celebrated her 20th birthday over the weekend. Olivia Jade’s sister, Isabella “Bella” Giannulli, took to her Instagram account on Saturday to celebrate the occasion with a throwback photo to their childhood.

The image was of the two sisters on a couch together, one with their arm around the other, and had the caption, “Happy birthday baby girl, I love you.”

There was also a video in the post that was clearly taken much more recently, and showed the sisters rocking out to Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name of.” Olivia Jade commented on the post by simply writing, “love you” with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram happy birthday baby girl, I love you A post shared by Bella Giannulli (@bella) on Sep 28, 2019 at 2:06pm PDT

Friends and fans loved the post, with one writing, “Happy Happy Birthday Babe!!!! [Olivia Jade] Sending you all the love.” Another said, “Bunch of nuggets ❤️ happy birthday livvvss [Olivia Jade].”

The special day likely served as a wanted distraction from what has been a rough year for their family after Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in connection to a massive college admissions scandal. Earlier this month, Felicity Huffman, another actress charged in the investigation, was sentenced to 14 days behind bars after striking a plea deal. Her sentence reportedly has Loughlin concerned about her own fate.

Another person charged in the scandal, Los Angeles businessman Devin Sloane, was also recently sentenced for paying $250,000 so that his son could go to the University of Southern California on a water polo scholarship. In total, 15 parents have admitted to paying ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their kids into colleges.

There are 19 others who have pleaded not guilty of any wrongdoing, including Loughlin and Giannulli, instead opting to take their chances in court as opposed to agreeing to a plea deal.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying Singer up to $500,000 to get both Bella and Olivia Jade admitted in the University of Southern California on a crew scholarship despite neither daughter ever having participated in the sport.

A source told PEOPLE that things aren’t looking great for Loughlin and Giannulli. “If [Loughlin]’s found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear. And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges.”