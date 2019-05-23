Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Bella Giannulli Splits From Boyfriend Amid College Admissions Scandal

It would seem that love is no longer in the cards for either of Lori Loughlin‘s daughters. Just a short time after Olivia Jade and boyfriend Jackson Guthy split, Us Weekly is reporting sister Bella Giannulli has also broken up with her boyfriend, Nick Penske.

It is just the latest in the fallout from the ongoing college admissions scandal and the media frenzy that has followed. Loughlin was indicted for her alleged role in the scheme that saw parents pay thousands to falsify test scores and admissions into universities across the country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Loughlin is one of the faces of the scandal due to her celebrity status. She was indicted alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli for allegedly paying $500,000 to have both Olivia Jade and Bella admitted to USC as part of the school’s crew team. Neither girl were ever part of the team.

The media scrutiny that followed the arrest brought extra attention to both of Loughlin’s daughters, leading to their exit from USC for the time being. Olivia Jade’s influencer lifestyle and professional connections to brands like TREsemme and Sephora were broken due to the scandal, only adding to the extra consequences the family has faced to this point.

The breakups are the latest details to come out, with Us Weekly noting that the scandal played a direct role.

“[They] had boyfriends and both of them broke up with them,” a source told Us Weekly adding that the scandal involving their parents has been “too much to deal with.”

Bella and Penske, 22, were first seen as an item back in 2018. She started to post pictures of the two together on Instagram, leading to some extra deletion once the relationship had ended.

A breakup is likely the least of their worries as Loughlin faces some steep charges in the near future. After refusing an initial deal like Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, Loughlin and her husband were hit with more charges that include money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud according to Us Weekly.

If found guilty, Loughlin could face 20 years in prison for each of the charges.

“Lori is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison,” a source told Us Weekly back after the news broke. “She’ll go to trial before being separated from her family, and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

A recent report from PEOPLE did indicate that Loughlin was feeling more confident in her defense and the court finding her not guilty.

“The more that [the attorneys] look at the alleged evidence against them, the better they feel about the case,” a source told PEOPLE. “Everyone is feeling more and more confident that this could end well for them.”