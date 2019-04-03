Lori Loughlin Arrives in Boston for College Admissions Scandal Court Appearance

Lori Loughlin is staying positive ahead of her scheduled court appearance for her alleged involvement in a college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House star was all smiles at the Boston Logan International Airport as she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, touched down ahead of their court appearances. Loughlin happily greeted fans outside the airport on Tuesday and even stopped to sign autographs and pose with fans. See the photos published by Entertainment Tonight here.

Loughlin and Giannulli, as well as Felicity Huffman and others, are scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Wednesday after being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid bribes totaling $500,000 to have their two daughters — 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old Olivia Jade — designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, despite not actually participating in the sport.

Loughlin initially laid low after her arrest last month, but last week was spotted in public a few times. When paparazzi found her outside a yoga class on Saturday, she replied to photographers.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” the When Calls the Heart star said in a video published by TMZ. “You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

Regarding Huffman’s involvement, she and husband William H. Macy allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000…to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter. Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Although Macy was not charged, a source close to the situation previously told Entertainment Tonight that Huffman and Macy’s relationship was greatly strained in the wake of Huffman’s arrest.

“This situation has been very trying on Felicity and William’s marriage,” the source stated. “They love each other but they’ve been arguing a lot.”

“Felicity and William have an incredibly strong marriage but this situation has put a tremendous amount of pressure on them,” the source added. “Their close friends were stunned by the news because they’ve always a seemed like honest, good people, people who would never lie and cheat to get what they wanted.”