Lori Harvey’s Latest Poolside Photo With Future Is Borderline NSFW

Are Lori Harvey and Future officially an item? One of four pictures on rapper Future’s Instagram includes rumored girlfriend Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey. And it’s pushing the limits of the term “not safe for work.”

Harvey fueled breakup rumors back in October when she and alleged boyfriend P. Diddy split after just a few months of dating. Now, it seems as though she’s moved on to a new man in Future.

Talk was swirling for a little while since both Future and Harvey have been seen out together, as well as, little moments that would pop up on her Instagram story that led fans to believe the two were an item. Now, the “Mask Off” singer made it official by posting a photo of the two vacationing, and it’s revealing!

View this post on Instagram Life is Good ❤️🦅 A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Jan 13, 2020 at 9:31am PST

Fans most definitely have mixed emotions about the pair, however, several seem to be excited.

“I like them together,” one person wrote. “Future definitely found his match.”

Someone else said, “Love to see it.”

Harvey has yet to post anything to her profile about her potential new romance, but she’s definitely taken to her Instagram story to share a few moments of the two. Harvey, who turns 23 years old today, was on vacation with the rapper in Montego Bay after he flew her out for the special occasion.

According to The Blast, it started with Harvey boarding a private jet, only to be surprised that several of her friends were on board. The walkway leading up to the jet was covered in rose petals as well. Then, during their trip, she showed off the breathtaking views of Montego Bay, while in another, highlighted the pair splitting a coconut. In a separate video, Harvey is holding Future’s face while he kisses her, which is a rare thing to see since they have remained so private.

Harvey was rumored to be dating P. Diddy just a few months ago. However, she seemingly cut off ties after pictures surfaced that Diddy was with another woman. Photos that were obtained by The Shade Room, posted Oct. 12, showed Diddy exiting a Maybach at the restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles alongside Gemini Man actress Nicole Olivera. At the time, Harvey was in Washington D.C. attending Howard University’s Homecoming celebrations. Since the pictures leaked, Harvey proceeded to unfollow Diddy on social media, which confirmed to fans that they two were really done.