‘Lopez’ Actor Ray Diaz Charged After Domestic Violence Incident

Former Lopez actor Ray Diaz has been charged in relation to a domestic violence incident involving his ex-girlfriend earlier this summer.

According to TMZ, Diaz, who appeared alongside George Lopez on one season of Lopez, has been charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment, dissuading a witness, and vandalism in relation to a June incident. All of the charges are misdemeanor offenses and were filed after prosecutors re-evaluated evidence.

Diaz was arrested in June and released on $50,000 bail after his ex-girlfriend filed a police report regarding a domestic violence incident that had occurred two days earlier and left her with scratches and bruising on her leg and neck.

According to law enforcement sources at the time, an argument between Diaz and his ex-girlfriend erupted at this Hollywood apartment that quickly grew physical, with Diaz allegedly grabbing and pulling her violently.

It was also reported that the woman had attempted to call 911 at the time of the incident, but Diaz prevented her from doing so by grabbing the phone. The woman then attempted to get Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, to call the police, but before the device was able to follow the command, Diaz unplugged it.

News of charges being pressed against Diaz, who appeared on Celebrity Family Feud with Lopez and Oscar De La Hoya in the summer of 2016, come just days after he was granted a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend and accuser. Court documents obtained by TMZ stated that the restraining order, requiring the woman to stay at least 100 yards away from Diaz, was granted a week prior and would last for the duration of the year. The documents also revealed that the woman had been ordered to remove all images of the Lopez actor from her social media accounts.

Although Diaz has not yet commented on the misdemeanor charges, he has claimed that his ex-girlfriend was the one who would oftentimes become violent during their relationship, which ultimately led to him filing for a restraining order. He has also claimed that he has had trouble finding work since the initial police report was filed by his ex.

Along with appearing on a single season of Lopez before its eventual cancellation at TV Land following its second season, Diaz has also recurring roles in East Los High from 2014 through 2015 and more recently Sober Coach, as well as roles in Real Husbands of Hollywood, Close Range, and Nerd with a Secret.