Longtime TV Star Dies in Wake of Dementia Diagnosis: Ray Brooks Was 86

TV star Ray Brooks passed away on August 9 following a brief illness. He was 86.

In a statement to the BBC, Brooks’ family revealed that their father had been living with dementia for several years.

Ray Brooks broke into the industry in the 1960s and spent five decades in film and television. He was best known for series like Taxi, Coronation Street and EastEnders. He also narrated the 1970s classic Mr Benn, and earlier in his career, he played the starring role in the BBC drama, Cathy Come Home. He also appeared in hit movies like The Knack… and How to Get It.

After the actor’s death, condolences poured in from his friends and former co-stars.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that Ray Brooks has passed away,” the official EastEnders account shared on X. “Ray will always be remembered fondly by everyone that worked with him at EastEnders. Our love and thoughts are with Ray’s family and friends.”

“Sad to hear that actor Ray Brooks has died,” wrote BBC editor Steve Rosenberg. “I will always remember him as the narrator of my favourite TV show as a kid, Mr Benn.”

Ray Brooks is survived by his two sons, Tom and Will, and his wife, Sadie Elcombe. He also had a daughter, Emma, who died in 2003.